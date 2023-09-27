MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care providers authorize strike over ongoing contract negotiations

The vote was approved by a 96% margin. Twenty-four urgent care locations could close if a contract agreement isn't reached.

TACOMA, Wash. — Providers at MultiCare's Indigo Urgent Care linics have authorized a strike if an agreement isn't reached in contract negotiations between union members and the healthcare company.

Twenty-four clinics could close across the state.

The strike authorization was approved by a 96% vote by members represented by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD). Contract negotiations between MultiCare and around 80 doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners are expected to resume on Wednesday, according to the union.

UAPD says bargaining is focused on excessive patient loads, forcing providers to see patients beyond 12 hour shifts, no scheduled meal breaks and stagnating wages. In addition, the union claims the company has failed to address a 26% turnover rate within the last 12 months and Indigo Urgent Care locations.

The union said should clinics close, local emergency rooms could be flooded with patients. The union estimates a one-week strike would cost MultiCare $2 million.

In a statement to KING 5, MultiCare said:

Indigo has been bargaining in good faith with UAPD since November 2022. We have held 19 bargaining sessions, one of which included the help of a federal mediator. We had received no official notice of a strike vote from UAPD (as of Sept. 25, 2023), and we remain committed to reaching a workable agreement. In bargaining proposals, we continue to invest in market-competitive wages and benefits for our physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs).