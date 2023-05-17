Child in critical condition after car crash in departures area at Sea-Tac Airport

Airport Expressway is congested after a crash Wednesday afternoon that resulted in the temporary closure of Departures Drive.

SEATAC, Wash. — Three people were injured after a car crash in the departures area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Alaska Airlines check-in. Harborview Medical Center confirmed one of those people injured is a child in critical condition.

Upper Departures Drive temporarily closed around 2 p.m. while police investigated. A few lanes were open by 4 p.m., but Airport Expressway is congested with traffic.

Drivers are asked to use the lower arrivals drive and the fourth floor of the Sea-Tac Airport parking garage for pickup and drop off. Drivers can also enter the garage at the south entrance at 182nd Street.

People flying in and out of Sea-Tac are being asked to consider taking alternative modes of transportation to the airport, such at light rail.

Port of Seattle Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to reach out at 206-787-5401.

