Expect haze and colorful sunrises, sunsets as wildfire smoke moves into Washington state

Large wildfires burning in Alberta, Canada have produced large amounts of smoke that have moved into Washington.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — If you think you're seeing haze from wildfire smoke in mid-May, you're not imagining things. Wildfire smoke from Canada moved into Washington state Wednesday morning and is forecast to stick around through the remainder of the week.

Large wildfires burning in Alberta, Canada paired with a weather pattern favorable to carrying wildfire smoke into the Pacific and Inland Northwest have developed. This weather pattern will keep wildfire smoke around the region through the end of the week, creating hazy skies and filtered sunshine along with colorful sunrises and sunsets.

At this time, it appears most of the wildfire smoke will stay aloft, higher in the atmosphere, not creating a widespread impact on the air quality at the surface for areas west of the Cascades. This will continue to be closely monitored over the next 72 hours for any subtle changes that could bring more smoke down to the surface.

High level smoke easily spotted on the visible satellite image at sunrise covering the northern half of the state. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Wb0judZHyY — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 17, 2023

A bit of a surreal sunrise view for mid-May for us as wildfire smoke for Alberta arrives. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WIVGaNOPsI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 17, 2023

As of Wednesday afternoon, Seattle and Neah Bay had dipped into the moderate air quality category. Looking at the particulate matter size, it does appear this is due to small amounts of wildfire smoke that have mixed down to the surface creating localized minor impacts on the air quality. While most groups won't be impacted by the moderate air quality around Seattle, if you're impacted by small amounts of wildfire smoke, consider limiting time outdoors until the air quality improves. All other areas around western Washington remain in the good air quality category.

Wednesday afternoon air quality

The current forecast keeps most of the smoke aloft and the air quality forecast overall Thursday stays in the good category west of the Cascades. Areas in eastern Washington are forecast to dip into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category Thursday.

Thursday air quality forecast

Because of more wildfire smoke mixing down to the surface in central and eastern Washington, reducing air quality, an Air Quality Alert is in effect through Saturday morning for north central and eastern Washington.

Air Quality Alert