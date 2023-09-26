Woman, child killed in Lakewood collision; suspect charged with vehicular homicide

The suspect told a responding officer that he was having an "experience" on LSD soon after the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A man who faces two counts of vehicular homicide related to a deadly car crash in Lakewood told an officer he was having an "experience with LSD" at the time of the collision, according to court documents.

Lakewood police and West Pierce Fire responded to the accident on the 7500 block of Lakewood Drive at around 10 p.m. on Sept. 22. A couple and their two children were in one car and a lone male driver was in the other. All five were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The woman and one of the children later died from their injuries.

Investigators determined the lone driver, identified in court documents as Shaun Duane Lakey, was at fault in the collision. Lakewood police said speed and intoxication are believed to be factors.

A witness to the accident reported seeing Lakey's car speeding as they were headed southbound on Lakewood Boulevard on Friday night. The witness said Lakey drove into the northbound lanes at "approximately 100 mph" and ran a red light at the intersection, according to court documents.

An officer who responded to the scene of the accident noted that Lakey's eyes were glassy, eyelids were droopy and his pupils were not responding to light, according to probable cause documents. The officer said Lakey appeared to be in a daze, "hallucinating about events that were not real and actively in an altered state of mind."

Lakey told the officer at the scene he was having an "experience" with LSD and had "experienced" LSD in the past. Toxicology results are pending.