Ukrainian cultural center opening in Bellevue

"Grow our kids in Ukrainian language and cultural space, we would also love to share our culture with our residents, Bellevue and Seattle area and King County."



Bedenko and her family immigrated to America in 2017 from Ukraine. "Knew no one,” said Bedenko. “It was a huge challenge for me."



Now she wants to ensure other Ukrainians won't have to go through those challenges by partnering with 15 Ukrainian organizations that will provide various resources in the space.



"This center you can find language classes, clubs, different kinds of kids' after-school activities," said Bedenko.



Another main focus will be providing Ukrainian refugees with psychological and emotional support. KING 5 reported back in February, that Washington welcomed more than 16,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. She hopes this new center will be a place where everyone feels safe and welcome.



"It's home for our souls, for our personalities,” said Bedenko. “So, it's very important for our community."



The grand opening is on Sept. 15 at 4:30 p.m. The center is planning on being open seven days a week. For more information on the new center and its programming visit it’s Facebook page here.