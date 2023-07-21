Western Washington mothers fighting for Ukrainian orphans

300 Ukrainian orphans sit in political limbo as American families wait for stalled adoptions.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOTHELL, Wash — The images on Katie-Jo Page's computer are heartbreaking.

One of them shows 12-year-old Mykyta, a Ukrainian orphan she considers her son, folding himself into her suitcase during a recent visit.

"He put himself in a suitcase and asked to come home with me," Page said.

Mykyta is one of 300 Ukrainian orphans who have been cleared by U.S. authorities to be adopted by American families, but are not yet cleared by Ukraine.

"We love him. We want to make sure he's in a safe, loving environment where he can experience childhood," Page said.

Page is traveling with a delegation to the nation's capitol next week, hoping to get the attention of the Biden administration. While the war rages with no end in sight, the delegation wants Ukraine to allow the children to come to the U.S. temporarily, and live with their American families. When the war ends, the children can return to Ukraine while the adoptions are finalized.

Several other countries including Italy, Poland and Romania have such agreements.

Anna Ramos was just two months away from adopting five children from Ukraine.

"They call us mom and dad," Ramos said. "They know their brothers and sisters. My kids saw the school they'll go to. They know where their lives are. They have empty bedrooms waiting for them."

"It's just not a priority, and we need to make it one," said former New Jersey state Senator Raymond Lesniak.

He is pushing for a congressional resolution to get the U.S. to begin talks with Ukraine to allow the children to come to America.

"This is nonsense," Lesniak said. "This is exactly the right time. These children need the presence of a loving family. This is exactly the right time."

In March of 2022, Rep. Suzan DelBene urged President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to take immediate action to provide for the safety and security of Ukrainian orphans who are in the adoption process or have previously been hosted by American families.

In a statement to KING 5, DelBene said, “With Putin’s senseless war raging on, many Ukrainian orphans are displaced or unable to continue the adoption process even with loving families in the U.S. that want to provide them with a safe home. I remain committed to pushing both the U.S. and Ukraine governments to prioritize the security and well-being of these children, and reopening the doors to adoption in the U.S. where and when appropriate."

Meanwhile, Page and Ramos have been fighting this battle for a year-and-a-half. Text messages with sad emojis from the children show they are losing hope.

One reads, "I don't believe I will be home soon."

Tearful voicemails come almost every day.

"Mykyta just cries. All he wants is to be home," said Page.



But these two dedicated mothers are not giving up.

"Mykyta is a part of our family and we'll keep fighting until he's home," said Page.