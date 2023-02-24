One year after Russian invasion, Washington still welcoming Ukrainian refugees

Approximately 16,000 are seeking refuge here, and more are coming every day.

Example video title will go here for this video

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett is home to the only refugee welcoming center in the entire state, and it has been extremely busy over the past year.

Every Friday, immigrants and refugees, most of them fleeing the war in Ukraine, line up at the Carl Gipson Senior Center to get their basic needs met.

Many arrive with little more than the clothes on their backs.

The program is run by Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest (RISNW).

Yevgeniya Matsegora came to Washington with her mother and two children, leaving her husband behind to defend her homeland.

"I miss home," she says, through a translator. "I want to go home. We had plans for the future and those plans ended on Feb. 24th."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, sending 8 million people fleeing for safety. Over 16,000 of them have landed in Washington.

The transition to life in America can be a tough one. Volunteers from RISNW help them navigate it.

Every Friday they come together to learn English, pick up donated clothing and housewares. They're also provided a hot Ukrainian meal, bags of food and assistance finding work, housing, a drivers license and schooling for their children.

The agency gives each family up to six months of free rent while they get on their feet. Eighty new families arrive every month.

Farhad Aghayed and his wife Natalia now have their own place in Arlington. He found work as a carpenter.

They're both overwhelmed by the kindness they've received -- even while simply standing in line at the grocery store.

"They say, 'Oh, you're from Ukraine. Our hearts are with you. How can we help you? What do you need?" Says Natalia.

Washington's 16,000 Ukrainian refugees is the third most in the nation. Nearly 3,500 of them are in Snohomish County.

The first wave of Ukrainian immigrants came to Washington after the collapse of the former Soviet Union.

Many believe it was because of the similar climate.

Since then, relatives have followed, strengthening the Ukrainian community, establishing churches and resettlement programs.

On Friday Secretary of State’s Steve Hobbs announced through the Combined Fund Drive Washington state employees and retirees have donated more than $146,200 to over 15 charitable organizations that support Ukrainian relief.

“I am continually inspired by the generosity of Washingtonians who are supporting Ukraine in its darkest hour,” said Secretary Hobbs. “Together we are committed to ensuring Ukrainians have access to food, clothing, medicine, shelter and other necessities they rely on every day. I am grateful for all the Washingtonians who are stepping up to help however they can.”

Van Kuno runs Refugee and Immigrant Services Northwest.

She says opening the nation's arms is our duty as Americans. She believes this because she is a former refugee from Vietnam.