2 more reports of debris being thrown onto I-90 in Seattle

The troubling trend continues as more drivers report objects being thrown into traffic on I-90 near Rainier Avenue.

Editor's Note: The above video regarding drivers being concerned about debris being thrown at their vehicles on I-90 was published on July 14.

SEATTLE - There were two more incidents of debris being thrown into the roadway on Interstate 90 near Rainier Avenue from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) said that the first incident happened just before 8 p.m. on eastbound I-90 at Rainier Avenue when a person reported that there was someone throwing items into the roadway

Then, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, a driver reported that their vehicle was struck in the eastbound lanes.

No significant damage or injuries were reported in either incident, and no arrests were made.

However, the two incidents come amid a rising trend of rocks and other debris being thrown at vehicles traveling on I-90 near Rainier Avenue.

On Sunday alone, four vehicles were hit by thrown debris near the I-90 and I-5 interchange.

On Wednesday last week, the Seattle Police Department and WSP arrested two men for throwing objects onto I-90. One of those men was traced back to a homeless encampment and was suffering a mental health crisis.

The latest numbers show that, since the beginning of 2021, WSP has responded to at least 208 reports of rocks or debris being thrown onto state highways.

Troopers said that they look to the public for help to find and arrest suspects in cases like these. They are also asking travelers to call 911 if they see any pedestrians on the highway even if they are not throwing rocks and debris so that troopers can make contact with them.

These incidents come amid a time of increasing crime on state highways as traffic returns to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.