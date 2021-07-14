Man arrested for allegedly throwing objects at vehicles on I-90

This comes amid a rising trend of objects being thrown at vehicles on state highways, especially I-5 and I-90 in King County.

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old man was arrested on the side of Interstate 90 Wednesday morning after he reportedly threw numerous objects into the road.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to I-90 on the Rainier Avenue S on-ramp around 7:15 p.m. A witness had called 911 and said a man had thrown items into the road. At least one motorist had pulled over after an object hit their vehicle.

Witnesses told police that a 39-year-old man in an encampment nearby was responsible. Officers arrested the man, who they said seemed to be in the middle of a crisis. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

This incident comes amid a troubling trend of individuals throwing debris, rocks and other objects at vehicles on King County highways.

The area of I-90 near Rainier Avenue S has seen a particular spike in these incidents in recent months.

On Monday, another person suspected of throwing debris at vehicles in this area was arrested by Washington State Patrol (WSP).

As of Monday, WSP had received 161 reports of rocks or debris being thrown onto state highways since the beginning of 2021.

Authorities say they need the public’s help in these kinds of incidents to find and arrest those responsible.

Any victims are advised to call 911 immediately and provide WSP with the location and description of any pedestrians on the freeway, even if they are throwing debris so troopers can make contact with them.