Four vehicles were hit by items thrown by a man on I-90, near the I-5 interchange on Sunday.

Two people were injured Sunday when a brick went through the windshield of the vehicle they were traveling in on I-90 in Seattle.

A total of four vehicles were hit by items thrown by an unknown suspect in the area of 18th Avenue South around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect has not been caught. according to the Washington State Patrol.

Sunday's incident is the latest in a string of reports of vehicles being hit by thrown rocks and other debris.