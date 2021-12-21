Thurston County opening warming center, asking for donations ahead of extreme cold

The county has 300 beds in overnight shelters and estimates there are over 1,000 people who are homeless.

OLYMPIA, Wash — With temperatures dropping, Thurston County wants to get the word out, it's opening a warming center starting Christmas day. The county issued a Hazardous Weather Advisory in response to the extreme cold expected next week.

The warming center will be at an old fire hall, located at 201 Capitol Way North in Olympia.

"Folks can come in and get out of the cold, get some respite and get some survival gear. Get their needs met," said City of Olympia Housing Program Manager Darian Lightfoot.

Interfaith Works will operate the center. It will open Dec. 25, starting at 3 pm. and closing at 8 pm. It will also be open Dec. 26 - 28 from 8 am. to 8 pm.

"It's cold. It's going to snow and there's just not a lot of shelter opportunities in the area," said Lightfoot.

The warming center doesn't address the dire need for overnight shelter space.

The county has three overnight shelters available at the Union Gospel Mission at 413 Franklin St NE in Olympia for single men and women, Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom Place at 837 7th Ave. SE in Olympia for families with children needing shelter, and Community Youth Services at 520 Pear Street SE in Olympia for youth ages 18-24. All three are expected to reach capacity.

It's estimated there are more than 1,000 people unhoused and right now, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the county has roughly 300 overnight shelter beds.

To help people weather the overnight cold, the county is looking for volunteers and asking for donations of socks, long johns, underwear, tarps, ponchos, hand warmers, sleeping bags, tents, gloves, mittens, hats, warm clothing, blankets, pillows, as well as coffee, creamer, cup of soups, and other snacks.

Donations will be accepted at these two locations:

110 11th Ave SE in Olympia on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

201 Capitol Way N in Olympia on Saturday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lightfoot said the cold highlights how badly the county needs more resources.