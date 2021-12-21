Seattle non-profits helping those experiencing homelessness report having a busy holiday season

Seattle's Union Gospel Mission says it's noticing more people are seeking out help this season even without an official count.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Seattle Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is seeing a high demand for food and homelessness outreach services heading into the holidays.

UGM supplies food, furniture, clothing and other donations to churches that are in direct contact with those in need. The organization reported an uptick in demand for holiday turkey giveaways this year. Now, the UGM search and rescue team says they're seeing more people out on the streets.

"We don't know the numbers because of the pandemic, but our search and rescue team, they're out there and they see a lot of people that say it's increasing," said Seattle's Union Gospel Mission Senior Church Engagement Representative Ravon Johnson. "We want to mobilize as many people as possible to get them off the street and back to flourishing in their God-given role."

While it's difficult to assess exactly how many people need help this year as compared to previous years, UGM's Director of Outreach Brian Chandler says a strain on space during the pandemic left more people in need of shelter.

Right now, the organization is focused on trying to make sure people experiencing homelessness are prepared for cold temperatures by distributing winter clothing items. UGM also offers holiday meal programs and outreach.

"It tells them- hey, we care. It's not just about the meal- the meal is given with a smile, with encouragement. It's a service. It's, you mean something. You're important. You matter," Johnson said. "That can change a person's outlook when they get the meal, it can change their outlook. It can literally change their whole way of seeing things, that maybe there is some hope for me. Maybe I can do something about these. These people really care about me. I am somebody."