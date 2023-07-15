70-year-old Tacoma sprinter and coach return from National Senior Games with gold

Strict track and gym workouts paid off for Madonna Hanna. The 70-year-old "Fast Fashionista" competed in three Senior Games events.

TACOMA, Wash. — Madonna Hanna, of Tacoma, returned from the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, with three new accolades.

Hanna and her fellow 4x100m relay members placed first overall at the competition last weekend. Hanna ran the second leg of the relay.

Her coach, Marcus Chambers, a star track athlete out of Foss High School in Tacoma and a seven-time All-American for Oregon, was on hand for the big win.

Hanna, 70, also placed fifth in the 50m and 100m finals - bringing in a new personal best. Her new PR in the 50m is 8.81 seconds.

Hanna, of Tacoma, a former fashion executive and teacher, did not lace up her racing shoes until she was nearly 60 years old.

She always enjoyed watching track events on TV, but her high school did not have a track team for girls. The love for running stayed with her.

Hanna encourages everyone, no matter their age, to consider getting active. Consult with your health care professional, Hanna said, but don't count yourself out when it comes to setting athletic goals.

She started competing in 2011 and hasn't looked back.

Like any competitive athlete, Hanna has battled challenges along the way.

