Tacoma ranked one of top 5 best places to live

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma was listed as one of the best places to live and move into, according to a study from bankrate.com. The study looked at criteria such as well-being, affordability, job market, diversity and migration.

Tacoma ranks third, beating out places like Alexandria, Virginia, Raleigh, North Carolina and Oakland, California.

The study was featured on the Today Show, which says Tacoma is a more appealing city for those looking to work in Seattle since the cost of living is around 20% cheaper in Tacoma. The website also highlights the city's vibrant natural habitat, museum district, and festivals which continue to impress, according to Travel Tacoma President Dean Burke.

"The thing we do here all the time when people get here is that especially if they're in the region is they go 'Wow, I didn't know it was this good. This is really cool'," said Burke.

Now, the city is focused on preparing for growth, starting with building more housing, and expanding it like real,

"They're running tests right now that might have been one of the test trains to open the whole other half of this thing that's getting ready to open in just a few days. That was a big investment. So they literally doubled the length of this, run up into the hilltop areas to serve more of that to be prepared for that growth. And as the city transforms and grows on this slope, that's a critical piece.