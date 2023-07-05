Tacoma outdoor pools open this week. Here's what you need to know

Those looking to escape the heat in Tacoma will get some relief this week as Stewart Heights Pool and Kandle Pool open for the season.

TACOMA, Wash. — Those in Tacoma and South Sound looking to escape the heat will get some relief this week as the city's two outdoor pools open for the season.

Children ages 4 and under get free admission at both outdoor pools. Admission for children and teens ages 5-17 is $6, 18+ is $8 and adult lap swim is $5.

Outdoor pools

Stewart Heights Pool

Stewart Heights Pool's opening day is Wednesday.

Summer schedule:

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1

3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday)

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1

3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2





Kandle Pool

Kandle Pool's opening day is Thursday.

Summer schedule:

July 6-9 (Thursday and Sunday)

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1

3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday)

12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1

3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2

Indoor pools

Metro Parks Tacoma also has three indoor pools residents can use to cool off this summer.

Norpoint Pool

Norpoint Pool, located at the Center at Norpoint offers free admission for center members and $5 admission for non-members.

Pool hours:

7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Friday)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday)

Closed Sunday

Check the pool's full schedule on the Metro Parks Tacoma website.

People's Pool

People's Pool, located at the People’s Community Center offers free admission for center members and $5 admission for non-members.

Pool hours:

7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Monday-Friday)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday)

Closed Sunday

Check the pool's full schedule on the Metro Parks Tacoma website.

Eastside Community Center Pool

The Eastside Community Center Pool offers free admission for center members and $5 admission for non-members.

Pool hours:

7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday-Friday)

4 p.m.- 6 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Friday)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday)

Closed Sunday

Check the pool's full schedule on the Metro Parks Tacoma website.

Tacoma sprayground schedule: