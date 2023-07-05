Tacoma outdoor pools open this week. Here's what you need to know

TACOMA, Wash. — Those in Tacoma and South Sound looking to escape the heat will get some relief this week as the city's two outdoor pools open for the season.
Children ages 4 and under get free admission at both outdoor pools. Admission for children and teens ages 5-17 is $6, 18+ is $8 and adult lap swim is $5.
Outdoor pools
Stewart Heights Pool
Stewart Heights Pool's opening day is Wednesday.
Summer schedule:
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim
- 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1
- 3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim (Monday, Wednesday, Saturday)
- 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1
- 3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2
Kandle Pool
Kandle Pool's opening day is Thursday.
Summer schedule:
July 6-9 (Thursday and Sunday)
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim
- 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1
- 3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2
- 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Adult Lap Swim (Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday)
- 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Public Swim Session 1
- 3-5 p.m.: Public Swim Session 2
Indoor pools
Metro Parks Tacoma also has three indoor pools residents can use to cool off this summer.
Norpoint Pool
Norpoint Pool, located at the Center at Norpoint offers free admission for center members and $5 admission for non-members.
Pool hours:
- 7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Friday)
- 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Friday)
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday)
- Closed Sunday
People's Pool
People's Pool, located at the People’s Community Center offers free admission for center members and $5 admission for non-members.
Pool hours:
- 7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday-Friday)
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Monday-Friday)
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday)
- Closed Sunday
Eastside Community Center Pool
The Eastside Community Center Pool offers free admission for center members and $5 admission for non-members.
Pool hours:
- 7 a.m.-12 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday-Friday)
- 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Friday)
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday)
- Closed Sunday
Tacoma sprayground schedule:
- May 27-Sept 4: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week
- Sept 9-Oct 1: 10 a.m. – 8 a.m., weekends only