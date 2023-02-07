Tacoma woman sprinting for gold at National Senior Games

At age 70, Madonna Hanna said her track times are only getting faster. After a long dedicated fashion career, Hanna turned her focus to athletics.

TACOMA, Wash. — At age 70, Madonna Hanna hopes to record her fastest 100m and 50m times. Her sights are set on the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. The games run from July 7 through July 18.

Hanna will compete in the 50m, 100m, and the 4x100m relay. Each week, Hanna spends three days on the track and two days in the gym lifting.

Hanna, of Tacoma, a former fashion executive and teacher, did not lace up her racing shoes until she was nearly 60 years old.

She always enjoyed watching track events on TV, but her high school did not have a track team for girls. The love for running stayed with her.

It was a calling that she finally answered thanks to support from her husband and soon after, a sponsorship from GetSetUp.

Hanna encourages everyone, no matter their age, to consider getting active. Consult with your health care professional, Hanna said, but don't count yourself out when it comes to setting athletic goals.

She started competing in 2011 and hasn't looked back.

Like any competitive athlete, Hanna has battled challenges along the way. In 2014, Hanna tore her Achilles and needed surgery. She spent about a year rehabbing and re-entering a training regimen. Her husband, who also ran competitively himself, continued to coach her through the tough time.

In 2017, won titles in the 50m and 100m.

Over the years, her husband battled cancer, and in 2018, he was diagnosed with a third bout of cancer. He continued to coach her until he passed away later that year.

Next, Hanna would go through a coaching transition.

Elite track athlete Marcus Chambers, a Foss High School grad from Tacoma, took over coaching Hanna and since they have teamed up - she has earned state medals.

What is GetSetUp?

GetSetUp is a free health and fitness online community for older adults.

In its statewide partnerships with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, Washingtonians ages 60 and up can enjoy GetSetUp classes at no additional charge.

GetSetUp is sponsoring GetSetUp Athletes as an initiative designed to inspire and support older athletes by providing them with sponsorship and a platform to promote their passion for sports in order to empower their peers.