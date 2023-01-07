Recreational crabbing season begins in Puget Sound as hobby becomes more popular

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are emphasizing safe crabbing as the season begins over a weekend with extreme low tide.

There will be an extremely low tide during opening weekend. WDFW said the low tide can pose a challenge for people launching boats at some sites. Crabbers should target the portion of the day with the least tide exchange and make sure their crab pots are properly weighted down to avoid traps moving and becoming lost

Each year, an estimated 12,000 crab pots are lost in Washington waters, most of them in Puget Sound.

Crab biologist Don Velasquez said the hobby is getting more popular.

“With other fisheries having limited opportunities over the years, particularly the community of people with boats. They have turned to crab or shrimp to some lesser degree because these fisheries provide an additional opportunity to harvest local species on the water,” said Velasquez.

This summer’s crab seasons are scheduled to open as follows:

Marine Areas 4 (Neah Bay east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line), 5 (Sekiu), 6 (East Juan de Fuca Strait), 8-1 (Deception Pass), 8-2 (Port Susan/Everett), and 9 (Port Gamble and Admiralty Inlet) : Open July 1 through Sept. 4, Thursdays through Mondays only.

Marine Area 7 South (San Juan Islands/Bellingham) : Open July 15 through Sept. 30, Thursdays through Mondays only.

Marine Area 7 North (Gulf of Georgia) : Open Aug. 17 through Sept. 30, Thursdays through Mondays only.

Marine Area 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) : Open July 2 through Sept. 4, Sundays and Mondays only.

Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) : Open July 2 through Aug. 28, Sundays and Mondays only.

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal) north of a line projected true east from Ayock Point : Open July 1 through Sept. 4, Thursdays through Mondays only.

The following areas will remain closed this season to protect weak Dungeness crab populations:

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal) south of a line projected true east from Ayock Poin

Marine Area 13 (South Puget Sound)

Velasquez said the southern part of Puget Sound has gotten healthier and soon they hope to reopen closed areas like Marine Area 13, south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.