Want to captain your own boat without buying one? Try 'boat sharing!'

Seattle Boat Co. launched a FunShare, a membership program giving people access to boats without the hassles of ownership. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to hit the water without buying a boat? Try sharing one instead!

FunShare boat club, operated by Seattle Boat Co., gives members access to a fleet of new boats for cruising Lake Washington, Lake Union or Puget Sound.

The boat share club membership starts at $350/month (plus an annual program fee) and includes access to new model year Cobalt, Malibu and Barletta boats. Members don’t have to worry about maintenance, moorage fees, or insurance.

Reservations are encouraged but they often have same-day availability.

FunShare also caters to watersports enthusiasts. Members can check-out waterskis, wakeboards, wakesurf boards, tubes, ropes and life vests for free.

All ages are welcome on the boats, but members must be 25 or older.