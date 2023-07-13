Free air show returns to Joint Base Lewis-McChord

The two-day event is being held as a way to say thanks to the community.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash — Pack your ear plugs. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“It will be fun. Very loud,” said Thunderbird public affairs officer Capt. Kaity Toner.

The Thunderbirds will perform two, 35-minute air performances Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The team performed at the last JBLM air show in 2016.

In addition to the Air Force’s team, visitors will be able to see more than 60 aircraft, from the Air Force and the Army, and historic planes, on McChord Field’s tarmac.

Gates open at 9 a.m. both days. There is no entrance fee.

Show schedule

The show schedule is below. It is expected to be the same for both days:

9 a.m.: Gates open. Static displays, vendors and exhibits open.

11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.: Joint Force Demonstration

11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

12:05 p.m. - 12:20 p.m.: Yellow Thunder

12:20 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.: Army Helo Demo

12:35 p.m. - 12:47 p.m.: Erickson Airshow Collection

12:47 p.m. - 12:59 p.m.: 22nd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Demo

12:59 p.m. - 1:14 p.m.: Undaunted Airshow

1:14 p.m. - 1:29 p.m.: C-17 West Coast Demo Team

1:29 p.m. - 1:59 p.m.: Tora Tora Tora

1:59 p.m. - 2:14 p.m.: Stryker Co Demo

2:14 p.m. - 2:26 p.m.: Ace Maker

2:26 p.m. - 2:38 p.m.: Erickson Airshow Collection

2:38 p.m. - 2:43 p.m.: Foreign Object Debris Walk Required

2:43 p.m. - 3:43 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds

3:45 p.m. - 5:05 p.m.: America's First Corps Band - Rock Band

Parking

Organizers said there is limited parking available on base. Visitors are encouraged to use one of several free shuttle buses from locations across the South Sound.

Buses will begin running at 9 a.m. from the following locations:

JBLM DuPont Gate, I-5 Exit 119, Kaufman Ave. JLBM

Sound Transit Lakewood Station, 11424 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood

SR 512 Park-and-Ride, 10617 S Tacoma Way, Lakewood