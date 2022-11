Two people were found dead Monday morning in Tacoma with gunshot wounds.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a double homicide that occurred just after 8 a.m. Monday morning near 8000 South Hosmer street.

A 911 call was placed saying there was a victim of trauma, and police found a deceased person with gunshot wounds. Upon a search of the scene, another person was discovered to be deceased.

The victims were men between 35 and 45 years old.

No information on any potential suspects was made available.