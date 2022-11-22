Man shot, killed in homicide in Tacoma

This marks the third homicide death in the city's last 24 hours after two people were found dead on Monday.

TACOMA, Wash. — Police in Tacoma is investigating the city's 40th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed late Monday night.

The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. Monday to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are calling this a homicide investigation, but have not released details on potential suspects or what led up to the shooting. The identity of the victim has not been released either.

This marks the third homicide death in the city's last 24 hours after two people were found dead Monday. A 28-year-old man was booked into jail on two counts of murder in the first degree in connection to the shooting.

At 11:31 pm officers were dispatched to 2400 east M St for a possible shooting. Officers arrived, located a male with a gunshot wound, and started life saving measures. TFD arrived and pronounded the male deceased. Detectives are on scene. This is being investigated as a homicide pic.twitter.com/IViGu5joIx — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) November 22, 2022

There has been a steady increase in homicides in Tacoma over the past several years. Police have reported 40 homicides in 2022.

Tacoma police investigated a total of 34 homicides in 2021, 31 homicides in 2020 and 23 homicides in 2019. There were 18 homicides in Tacoma in 2018 and 12 in 2017, according to a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.