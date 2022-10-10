Man found shot dead inside car in Tacoma

Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Tacoma Sunday night. An 18-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Tacoma’s South End neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to the 5200 block of South M Street around 10:10 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report that someone had been shot in a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle who had been shot. The TPD said an 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was also shot.

Police said the vehicle the man was in struck an unoccupied car that was parked on the block. KING 5 crews at the scene saw more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground early Monday morning.

The 32-year-old man was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, police said. Responding officers gave the man life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

South M Street was closed for several hours while police investigated. Both directions of the roadway reopened to traffic around 6:10 a.m. Monday.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

