Seattle police to add more patrols in the University District following violent weekend

There were two separate shootings in two days in Seattle's University District over the weekend.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced on Wednesday that it will be adding more patrols in the University District after a violent weekend.

On Saturday morning, a 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting. On Sunday, three 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old woman were shot outside of a local bar on Brooklyn Avenue Northeast.

All shooting victims are expected to recover from their injuries. Police have not made any arrests in connection to these incidents.

The shootings over the weekend aren't the only recent acts of violence in the University District.

On Sept. 23, a man was shot in an alley in the University District just after 1 p.m. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Then, on Sept. 28, a man called police after he found a bullet hole and a bullet in his bathtub on 11th Avenue NE.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said they are adding the emphasis patrols to address gun violence and ensure safety in the area.

On Monday, UW’s interim Vice President for Campus Safety Sally Clark released a statement that read, in part:

"We all take the issue of safety in the U District very seriously. Seattle PD will be assigning emphasis patrols in the area at some designated times. Seattle police investigations into both of these incidents are ongoing, but the UW is also supporting an urgent convening of bar owners in the area to address safety concerns and how they can help. In addition, we continue to urge students to make use of other safety resources that are available to them, including our Husky NightWalk and NightRide safety escort services that are available from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day."

According to SPD's crime dashboard, there have been three homicides so far this year in the University District. There was one in 2021 and two in 2020.