Three separate shooting incidents in Seattle Friday evening

SEATTLE — Two victims were injured in separate shooting incidents in Seattle on Friday night. Shots were also fired and damaged a garage door at a West Seattle Fire station.

Around 6 p.m. in the Greenwood neighborhood, police were called to investigate a shooting on the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

They found one person who had been shot multiple times, including in the face and in the leg. The victim, identified as a 50-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is being treated in the ICU.

A suspect has not been identified.

Around 8:50 p.m., police were called to investigate a shooting at Airport Way South and South Forest Street. They found a victim who had been shot multiple times. The suspect fled the area, according to SPD. The victim, identified as a 46-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.