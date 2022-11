Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police.

The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.

Police said the employee was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspects fled in the car used in the attempted smash-and-grab robbery.

Investigators do not have info on the suspect or car involved in the attempted robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.