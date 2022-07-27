Tacoma man charged with murder in woman's shooting death

Officers found the woman in the driver's seat of a car along the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma last weekend.

TACOMA, Wash — Authorities have arrested a Tacoma man for murder in connection to a woman's death in a shooting over the weekend.

The Tacoma Police Department said a 42-year-old woman was shot on July 23 just before 9 p.m. Officers found the woman in the driver's seat of a car along the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street, but she was pronounced dead by emergency crews.

Detectives found the suspect's vehicle on July 25 just after 2:45 p.m. Officers tried to stop the car in the area of South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard, but the suspect fled and struck the bumper of a vehicle stopped at a light at South 56th and South Alaska Street.

Police said the suspect continued driving to the northbound Interstate 5 onramp before the car was disabled. The 20-year-old man driving the car was taken into custody, police said.

Officials booked the suspect into the Pierce County Jail for charges, including felony eluding, hit-and-run and other charges not related to the shooting. Detectives later added a first-degree murder charge for the woman's death on July 23.

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore announced his plan to reduce crime in front of the City Council on July 12.

As of July 3, there were at least 24 homicides in Tacoma. That was more than a 118% increase compared to the same time last year.