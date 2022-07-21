Child left with serious injuries after Tacoma shooting, police say

South 15th Street is shut down between Sprague Avenue and Grant Avenue while police investigate, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

TACOMA, Wash. — A child was shot on the 1500 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Tacoma Thursday night, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police did not release the age of the child or give details about what led up to the shooting.

Officers located three guns in a nearby alley, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.