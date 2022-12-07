Tacoma police chief to release safety plan to combat city's violence

As of July 3, there have been at least 24 homicides in Tacoma this year. That's more than a 118% increase compared to the same time last year.

TACOMA, Wash. — Following several high-profile shootings including the death of a 14-year-old girl last week, Tacoma's police chief will unveil his plan to reduce crime in front of the City Council Tuesday.

Chief Avery Moore had set the date earlier this summer after the city saw a dramatic increase in crime and gun violence.

The chief first outlined his plan three months ago. The first phase will focus on extra patrols in city "hot spots." The second will focus on violent offenders through local and state partnerships. The third phase encourages community engagement.

Moore recently called on city residents to help in the effort.

"If you don't have a voice, if you don't get to share your expectations, then you can be a victim of over-policing," Moore said. "This plan is not going to do that. I don't believe in over-policing."

According to the city, Tacoma averages 18 homicides a year. Each homicide requires hundreds of hours of city resources to clear.

The latest homicide ended with two teens charged with first-degree murder. A 14-year-old girl, identified as Iyana Ussery, was inside a vehicle that was struck by gunfire in the area of South 19th Street and MLK Jr Way.

The goal is to tackle crime before it happens, Moore said.