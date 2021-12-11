Tacoma fire crews rescue 6 dogs from residential fire

Firefighters rescued six dogs from a house fire early Friday morning. Some of the dogs were given oxygen, and five of the six were “up and moving” by 5:30 a.m.

TACOMA, Wash. — Crews with the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) rescued six dogs from a residential fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the South End neighborhood for a report of a house fire shortly before 4:45 a.m.

On arrival, fire personnel said heavy smoke and flames were coming through the roof of the two-story building.

Crews entered the building and moved up to the second floor, applying water to the flames. Another group of firefighters attempting to provide ventilation through the top of the building said conditions were too unsafe on the roof of the structure.

Just before 5 a.m., the fire attack team on the interior of the structure said flames had been knocked down.

While they continued to extinguish hot spots and crews began overhauling the structure, six dogs were taken from the house.

At least two of the dogs were given oxygen using special masks designed for dogs and cats. As of 5:30 a.m., five of the six dogs were “up and moving,” according to the TFD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews are continuing to perform overhaul and remove fire debris from the structure.

No injuries were reported from the scene.