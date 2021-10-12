Arson investigation underway following fire at Islamic Center of Tacoma

There were people inside the building when the fire started, but they managed to escape. Pierce County arson detectives have joined the investigation.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is investigating a possible arson following a fire Monday night at the Islamic Center of Tacoma.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded just after 8 p.m. to the center, located on the 2000 block of Bridgeport Way in University Place, and found fire coming from the roof and attic area of the building.

Crews said they were able to put the fire out quickly, but there was still fire, smoke and water damage to the interior and exterior of the building.

The investigation was handed over to the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office, which will be able to determine the extent of the damage as well as try to figure out what caused the fire.

Crews are on scene of a fire at the Islamic Center of Tacoma at 2010 Bridgeport Way W in @CityofUPWA. The fire is now out and there are no injuries. The cause is currently under investigation by the @PierceCo Fire Marshal's office. pic.twitter.com/3Ve5eYlGVZ — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) October 12, 2021

There were people inside the building when the fire started, but they managed to exit the building safely. Firefighters said a prayer service was about to begin when the fire occurred.

The PCSD said Tuesday morning that arson detectives are joining the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

