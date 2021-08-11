Nearly 100 people displaced after 3-alarm apartment fire in Auburn

Dozens of people were displaced by a fire at Riverfront Apartments in Auburn Sunday night. No injuries have been reported at this time.

AUBURN, Wash. — Nearly 100 people were forced out of their apartments after a three-alarm fire in Auburn Sunday night.

Valley Regional Fire first tweeted about the fire at Riverfront Apartments around 9:45 p.m. The apartment complex is located on the 1600 block of 8th Street NE.

The fire started as a two-alarm but was upgraded to a three-alarm fire as more resources were requested. Valley Regional Fire, South King Fire, and Puget Sound Fire responded to the scene.

Fire crews remained at the scene Monday morning to secure the area and monitor possible hot spots.

Valley Regional Fire said a “majority of the building” was searched, and nothing was found. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help anyone displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Daylight video of damage caused by a 3-alarm fire at 8th St NE and R in Auburn. Nearly 100 people were displaced but no reports of injuries @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/1SLu80EPcE — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) November 8, 2021