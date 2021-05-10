WATCH LIVE: Man arrested in connection to street racing event where 2 were killed

Three women were struck by a driver at a November street racing event, two of whom were killed.

AUBURN, Wash. — A man accused of organizing a street racing event where two women were killed and another was injured was arrested Tuesday morning.

At the event in Auburn on Nov. 27, 2020, three women were hit by a driver who was trying to “swing” or “drift” and lost control, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Kelly Acosta, 23, and Makenna Heustis, 19 were killed. Haleigh Starnes was injured.

Jerick Judd, the alleged organizer, was charged with two counts of accomplice to vehicular homicide.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said they believe this is the first time the office has filed those charges against a street racing organizer.

The driver, Rondale Hendricks, was charged earlier this year with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. He is scheduled for trial starting Dec. 7.

