Surveillance video shows 4th burglary at Mr. Mac men's clothing store in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma men's clothing store that endured three break-ins within a week was hit with another burglary this month. Tacoma Police responded to the incident at Mr. Mac's LTD menswear store after an alarm went off around 5:46 a.m. Sunday. Surveillance images shared exclusively with KING 5 show a man hurling a cement brick at the glass door to break it, then him entering the shop where he took several items of clothing before leaving out the broken entrance door. In addition to the now boarded-up door are several boarded windows from the previous break-ins.

"I wish it didn't happen, but it did," said Elder Toney Montgomery.



Montgomery is a member of the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance, a group of pastors that looks after the Tacoma and Pierce County communities. The TMA has owned Mr. Mac's since 2018 but the store has been in the community for 50 years, according to the store owners.



Montgomery, along with fellow pastors, said Sunday morning's burglary weighs heavily on their minds after battling through pandemic shutdowns and dealing with recent light rail construction that has taken away parking options for the store.



"This is just one of the troubles that we face, that we are going to come out of this much better, and not bitter," Montgomery said.



Store owners estimate the damage to the storefront amounts to at least $6,000.



They plan on handing over the surveillance footage to Tacoma Police, but do not wish to press charges. They want to convey to the suspect that he did not have to break in for the clothing items and that he could have asked for assistance.



"We understand that sometimes it's the troubles we go through that makes us the best people that we are going to be," Montgomery said.