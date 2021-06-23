Tacoma ministers buy clothing store to help those in need dress for success

The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance says the offer is part of a larger effort to help those experiencing homelessness get back on their feet.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance has bought a local business to offer suits to those in need. It’s part of a larger effort by the Alliance to help people in the city experiencing homelessness to get back on their feet.

The alliance bought the store to help people dress for success before walking into an employer’s office.

“Those who are in need of an outfit or a suit for an interview, they can come here and we’ll donate it to them so they can be presentable when they go for the interview,” said Derrick Curry, manager of Mr. Mac Ltd. “Most places ask, ‘can I help you?’ Here at Mr. Mac’s, our motto is, ‘Can we serve you?’”

The alliance said this is just a part of their plans to help the city’s homeless population, and being able to relate to their clients on a cultural level is vital for their work.

Statistics show the Black community in Pierce County is less than 10%, yet advocates say those experiencing homelessness range from 26% to almost 40% African American.

The alliance, which is mostly made up of African American churches, said that kind of disproportionate number in the homeless community is why it’s important they are seen doing this kind of work.

“It is important to see someone that looks like you help you,” said Rebecca Rosado, executive director for the alliance. “There’s a sense of ease, there’s a lack of judgement, there’s a release of information, and a sigh of relief that, ok this person is considered family. That helps us get past those initial barriers.”

“We have this invisible thing that sometimes takes place,” explained Pastor Toney Montgomery, who also serves as director of the alliance. “When you meet someone like you, who gives you the ability to say, 'you can do this,' then that puts you in a space to say, 'I will do this.'”