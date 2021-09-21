Tacoma's Mr. Mac clothing store burglarized three times in less than a week

The manager of Mr. Mac LTD says whoever is responsible made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.

TACOMA, Wash. — It's been a difficult week for the men's clothing shop Mr. Mac Ltd. and its manager Pastor Derrick Curry in Tacoma.

“On Tuesday morning, at approximately four o’clock in the morning, I got a call from ADT Security Company to let me know that there was motion going on in the store,” Curry said. “When I got here, I found that this window had been broken by a large rock.”

But then he got another call just two days later on Thursday morning at around the same time, for the same crime.

“They came in and they grabbed some other stuff that was here,” Curry said.

But that still wasn’t the end of it.

This past Sunday, Mr. Mac was burglarized again. That’s three times in less than a week.

“This time, they broke the entire window,” Curry said. “They took some of my winter gear, some windbreakers, about 12 or so, maybe 13 that just arrived. They took some Stacy Adams, some Martini suits, and they fled through the back door.”

The burglaries come at an already hard time for the store, where every little bit counts.

Construction on a new light rail system runs right along MLK Way, where the store is located.

Although light rail could bring new customers, Curry said construction is hurting business now.

“We’re trying to maintain and hold our business together. However, with all this that’s been going on, business has been slow,” Curry said. “And for people to break in and take our merchandise, it’s a loss for us.”

But while he picks up the pieces, Curry said he hopes whoever is responsible is caught, not to punish them, but to help them.

“I’m not looking to prosecute, something is going on with them, something is going on, and I really want them to get some help. They could start with little things, and taking small items, and if they don’t get any help or get caught, it’s probably going to lead to bigger things down the road,” said Curry.