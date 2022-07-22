x
Tacoma

15-year-old bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after hitting car, Tacoma police say

Tacoma Police said the crash happened near the intersection of East Fairbanks and East T Street sometime before 2 p.m.
Credit: Tacoma Police Department

TACOMA, Wash. — A 15-year-old bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after striking a car in Tacoma Friday afternoon, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted information about the crash just after 2 p.m. Police said the crash happened near the intersection of East Fairbanks and East T Street.

Witnesses told police that the boy ran a stop sign heading north on T Street while looking at his cellphone. He smashed into the back of a car traveling eastbound, police said.

The Tacoma Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is on the scene. Police believe the cyclist was at fault in the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

