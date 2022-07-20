2 injured after small plane crashes onto road in Bothell

The 4200 block of 228th Street Southeast in Bothell is expected to remain closed through Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were injured Tuesday night when a small plane made an emergency landing on a Snohomish County road.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the two people in the plane were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A dog was also in the plane at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration was expected to respond to the scene and investigate the crash Wednesday morning.

The “experimental aircraft” had “complete engine failure” around 10:20 p.m. and crashed on 228th Street Southeast south of 45th Avenue near the Canyon Park neighborhood in Bothell, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The SCSO said the 4200 block of 228th Street Southeast will remain closed “into the morning hours.”

The plane was headed to Paine Field in Everett when it experienced engine failure and struck high tension power lines on the way down, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue tweeted.

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

A plane crashes on 228th St. SE in Bothell. The engine failed and the pilot, his passenger and a dog that was with them crashed in the busy road around 10:20 pm last night. The FAA is on its way to investigate and the road with be closed for several blocks. pic.twitter.com/L3v7cuQgW7 — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) July 20, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.