Man accused in deadly DUI crash near Shelton didn’t have license

A 25-year-old man stands accused of causing a crash that left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The 25-year-old man accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 101 Saturday did not have a driver’s license, investigators said Monday.

Washington State Patrol detectives said the man, who KING 5 News is not identifying because he has not been charged, was also intoxicated when he cross the centerline, hitting a car headed northbound near Shelton Saturday night.

Dorothy Glover, 91, a passenger in the car the driver is accused of hitting, was killed in the crash.

Her son, Michael McCullough and McCullough’s wife, Lori Needham, suffered serious injuries. Another passenger, Dan Lee, was also sent to the hospital.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Glover’s grandson, Forest McCullough.

He said his grandmother had been recovering from COVID and pneumonia and was on her way home from the hospital when the crash occurred.

McCullough said his father, Michael, is expected to survive, but his stepmother is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

“He (Michael McCollough) is not doing well,” said Forest McCullough, “He’s hurting… emotionally. He is upset and can barely talk about it.”

The driver blamed for the crash is held on $250,000 bail.

The McCullough family, on hand for court proceedings, said that was not a high enough bail amount.