Multiple lanes of northbound I-5 near SR 520 closed due to cement truck crash

A cement truck rolled over on northbound I-5 near SR 520 Friday morning, causing lengthy backups in the area.

SEATTLE — Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near State Route 520 in Seattle closed Friday morning due to a crash involving a cement truck.

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) spokesperson tweeted the cement truck rolled over and spilled a portion of its load onto the interstate.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries have been reported.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash around 8:20 a.m. The WSDOT said crews temporarily blocked all northbound lanes.

The two right northbound lanes were blocked as of 9:35 a.m., and traffic was getting by in the left lane, according to the WSDOT traffic alerts website.

The department said maintenance crews were en route to the scene. WSP tweeted that the cleanup and recovery “will most likely be lengthy.”

There is currently no estimated time for when all northbound lanes would reopen. Drivers should use alternate routes and plan for delays in the area.

The WSP and the WSDOT Incident Response Team responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

