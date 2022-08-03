x
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County

The crash involved three cars and a motorcycle. The cause is still under investigation.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the 62-year-old motorcyclist and two other vehicles, a 2016 Chevy Spark and a 2016 Nissan NV, traveled eastbound and slowed for traffic. The WSP said the driver of a 2005 Lexus RX hit the motorcyclist and the Chevy Spark. The force of the crash pushed the Chevy into the Nissan NV.

The motorcyclist, identified as Mark Camp of Snohomish, was ejected from his Honda NC700X. The WSP said Camp was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, the WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.  

