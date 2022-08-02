Tacoma City Council votes to lower speed limit to 20 mph on residential streets

The ordinance also lowers the speed limit in four neighborhood business districts, 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill and Old Town, from 30 mph to 25 mph.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to lower the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour.

The ordinance also lowers the speed limit in four neighborhood business districts from 30 mph to 25 mph, including 6th Avenue, Old Town, Lincoln and McKinley Hill.

The changes go into effect in January 2023.

The ordinance is part of the city’s Vision Zero effort, which is a commitment to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035. The ordinance cited data that lowering the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph doubles the odds of survival for pedestrians or cyclists who are struck by vehicles.

An analysis of serious crashes in the city of Tacoma showed that while people who are struck while walking or biking only make up 6% of overall crashes, they represent 57% of fatalities and serious injuries.

An education campaign about the new speed limits is projected to begin in the fall and last through the winter. There will also be a grace period between when the law goes into effect next January and when enforcement begins.