South Seattle residents hold gathering in solidarity against violence

The gathering comes after recent violent crimes, including 14 robberies, that happened between June and August in areas like Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill.

SEATTLE — People who live in south Seattle are calling for solidarity in response to the rise in violence in the area.

Tuesday afternoon several residents and leaders of community groups gathered at Benefit Park in Beacon Hill to make sure their voices, and the voices of victims, are heard as a surge of robberies and other violent crimes have been happening in areas like Rainier Valley and Beacon Hill.

“You look around, this is about love, this is about our children, this is about the generations to come,” said Maria Batayola, Beacon Hill Council Chair, of the significance of the gathering.

The event comes after 14 violent robberies in South Seattle from June to August, in which most of the victims were elderly, Asian residents. Seattle Police said a group of teenagers are believed to be the suspects, but no one has been arrested.

Several people at the event called for elected city leaders to do more to stop this crime and empower people in the south Seattle community.

“What we need public officials to do, and the folks that we put in office, we need you to support what we're doing. We need you to fund it,” said Marty Jackson, with the Boys and Girls Club of King County. “We need you to give us resources so that we can lead. We know what is best for our neighborhood.”

Jackson knows violence on a personal level, with the Boys and Girls Club of King County enduring a mass shooting at one of their events in July at a Rainier Beach Safeway. But at this particular event, she was speaking to support the 14 people assaulted and robbed in south Seattle neighborhoods.

“It is heartbreaking to hear folks be violated in a place that's supposed to be a sanctuary, a place of safety,” said Jackson.

One of the victims in this string of robberies was a man who was tased outside of a house before being robbed. He was scheduled to speak at the event, but the woman who was supposed to be his interpreter said he and his wife chose not to come because he is now fearful.

“They were too scared to even be here, said Kim Khanh Van, who spoke on behalf of the man. “And that is the case for all of our survivors in our community, members who are limited in English.”

Khanh Van said he's been struggling with flashbacks but is grateful to be alive and for the community’s support.

“He wants action from the city,” said Khanh Van. “He wants to make sure that this doesn't happen again to any other families, regardless of their ethnicity and race.”