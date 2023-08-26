Police offer safety tips after seeing rise in robberies in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are warning of an increase in robberies in south end areas of the city.
There have been 14 reported incidents since June, though police believe there may be more that went unreported.
Areas in the following zip codes have seen an uptick in robberies:
- 98108
- 98118
- 98144
- 98178
According to police, the suspects have typically been a group of three to seven armed teenage males who have "accosted victims outside of their homes," forcing entry into their residences. During these robberies, the victims were assaulted or held at gunpoint.
Seattle Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking those living within the previously mentioned zip codes to review security footage for anything that could help with their investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000.
Seattle police are also offering the following safety tips:
- Make safety your number one priority
- Be observant and remain alert – trust your instincts
- Be aware of your surroundings – call 911 when you observe suspicious activity
- Communication with friends and family on who will be home and at what time
- Security devices and or sounding alarms – potentially located at doors, windows, and garages
- Option of video surveillance system
- Motion sensor lighting for entrances, exits, and parking areas
- Avoid keeping large amounts of cash within your home
- Participate in your local neighborhood watch
- Contact your local precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator for questions on security and prevention tips for crime in your area