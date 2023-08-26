Police offer safety tips after seeing rise in robberies in south Seattle

There have been 14 reported incidents since June, though police believe there may be more that went unreported.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are warning of an increase in robberies in south end areas of the city.

There have been 14 reported incidents since June, though police believe there may be more that went unreported.

Areas in the following zip codes have seen an uptick in robberies:

98108

98118

98144

98178

According to police, the suspects have typically been a group of three to seven armed teenage males who have "accosted victims outside of their homes," forcing entry into their residences. During these robberies, the victims were assaulted or held at gunpoint.

Seattle Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking those living within the previously mentioned zip codes to review security footage for anything that could help with their investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000.

Seattle police are also offering the following safety tips: