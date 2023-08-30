AAPI community members in Beacon Hill share concerns over recent robberies

Three residents said they are concerned about the violent robberies, and are also concerned with how the city has been handling the situation.

SEATTLE — Some people in the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in south Seattle are sharing their concerns about a recent string of robberies in the area. They are not only concerned with the violent crimes, but with how the city has been handling the situation.

Seattle police said Tuesday that there have been 14 violent robberies since June and that 13 of the robberies had victims who were elderly Asian residents. The robberies happened in the following south Seattle zip codes:

98108 (South Seattle, Beacon Hill, South Park)

98118 (Columbia City, Rainier Valley, Hillman City, South Beacon Hill)

98144 (Atlantic, Judkins Park, North Beacon Hill, Mount Baker, Leschi)

98178 (Rainier View, Lakeridge, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, Allentown)

Seattle police said a group of three to seven armed male teenagers carry out the crimes and usually “accost” people outside their homes and gain entry.

Three long-time Beacon Hill residents who are involved in the AAPI community said these types of crimes are not new to the area.

“I think we're always alarmed, but unfortunately it's been going on for a very long time,” said Connie So, a University of Washington professor and preside of the OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates of Greater Seattle.



Connie So said she thinks the city is not putting out sufficient messaging, saying many times immigrant communities are overlooked by city leaders.



“A lot of times it is us telling other people about it, but we can only inform the people we know,” said So.

Seattle police said they are working with the AAPI community to put out alerts in more languages.

Former state Representative and Beacon Hill resident Velma Veloria said she didn't know about the robberies until Tuesday. She feels the city is not getting through to the people becoming victims.

“All they have to do is come and give a flier or come and talk about it,” said Veloria. “And there hasn't been any outreach to the community.”

She said the community should not be scrambling to get the word out and that the city should have alerted people earlier because the robberies have been happening since June.



“I shouldn't be the one trying to figure out what kind of coalition we need to build,” said Veloria. “You know, I shouldn't be the one to be doing this.”



Will Lew has lived in Beacon Hill for more than 60 years and is worried if the robberies don't stop, people may take more extreme measures to defend themselves



“I got a feeling you're going to see an increase in the purchase of firearms within the Asian community,” said Lew. “Quite frankly, I know some of my friends that are thinking about doing that. They never owned a gun before.”



He feels people think they can commit these crimes with no consequences and that better city policies are needed.



“Right now, I think we have an environment that is encouraging this type of behavior,” said Lew.



With the robbers still not caught, these three residents hope the city will do more, as the residents take it upon themselves try to spread awareness.



“We've got to claim our community, we've let people know that we're there, that there are others who will talk to you,” said So.

The residents shared that some people do not report crimes like these out of fear of retaliation. They, and the Seattle Police Department, encourage people to report the crimes and suspicious activity.

Seattle Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking those living within the previously mentioned zip codes to review security footage for anything that could help with their investigations. They also asked people to report any incidents or suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to call 206-233-5000.

"Report the incident to us, just so that we can hold those accountable that have been creating these public safety issues in our neighborhoods," said Detective Gulpan.

The Seattle Police Department has said that these robberies are not considered to be hate crimes.

Seattle police are also offering the following safety tips: