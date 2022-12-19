Trooper warns of snow covering I-5 after 4 crashes in Snohomish County

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport canceled nearly 170 flights in preparation for incoming snow.

WASHINGTON, USA — Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation reported four collisions in Snohomish County Monday night as snow began to fall throughout the evening.

Troopers are urging drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and leave more time to get to their destination as travel conditions worsen.

All four crashes were on Interstate 5, with two on I-5 north and two on I-5 south.

A collision blocking the two left lanes of I-5 north near Smokey Point that occurred around 7:20 p.m. has a backup extending two miles, according to WSDOT.

A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 near milepost 206 shut down two lanes around 8 p.m. There were no injuries.

A collision on I-5 southbound around 8:10 p.m. shut down the right lane just south of state Route 532.

A collision between two semi-trucks on I-5 south is blocking the right lane near milepost 209 and caused minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

"Snow is covering (I-5)! Again, slow down and increase following distance," Harding tweeted.

Tips for driving in snow and ice:

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

Increase your following distance between you and the car in front of you

Go as slow as is safe when snow, and potentially black ice, are on the roadway

When braking, take your foot off the gas before braking slowly and gently

Be sure to let windows defrost before departing

Make sure your tires have proper traction and are inflated

Replace your windshield wiper blades

Drive with your lights on, even in the daytime

Make sure you have proper supplies in case you get stuck on the roadway, including extra clothes, food, water and a first aid kit

Sea-Tac preventatively cancels flights

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport canceled nearly 170 flights scheduled to take off on Tuesday as snow moves into the region.

Airlines are making the call to cancel flights early in hopes of stopping a domino effect across the country. Work is underway to make sure other flights can depart as normal after the winter storm system passes.

"We've got up to 46 different pieces of equipment that are set to go from snow plows to sand trucks," said a Sea-Tac spokesperson. "Then the airlines from their standpoint are working with their deicing equipment."

The snow is coming right before the busiest days for holiday travel, which are expected to be Thursday and Friday.

Low temperatures prompt cold weather shelter openings throughout the Puget Sound Region

Snow isn't the only concern for many across the Puget Sound region. Forecasted low temperatures prompted several counties to open cold weather shelters for anyone looking to warm up, and provide extra beds for people who are homeless.