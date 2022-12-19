Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for King and parts of Pierce Counties extending into Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night.

Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready.

Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and has noticed the region has been getting more snow lately.

“I live on a lake and it used to freeze and I’m not getting that anymore,” he said. “But in the last couple of years, big snows.”

Which is why he says it’s important to be prepared.

He said that when it comes to this kind of weather, it’s better to be proactive than reactive.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said. “When the snow’s on the ground, now you’re running out to get a shovel, and then the ice melts, well if you have it on hand, it’s going make it easier to get out of the house and get the stuff you need.”

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Pierce County extending into Tuesday night, with freezing temperatures and snow likely to fall over the next two days.

Pierce County’s Planning & Public Works says it’s crews will be patrolling the main roads, with plows and salt at the ready throughout the night and tomorrow in case snow falls. People can head to the county’s website for weather updates, and can also learn how to make an emergency kit for their vehicles.

The Seattle Department of Transportation was also preparing for the storm on Monday.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared as possible," said Darren Morgan, with SDOT, which activated it’s 24/7 operations Sunday evening. "We have 50 pieces of snow and ice fighting equipment and over 75 people on each shift, working around the clock to help mitigate the impacts of this winter weather."

Preparing for winter storms has been in the works for a while. Just last month, SDOT snowplow drivers took to the streets conducting dry runs testing out their equipment and making sure they know their routes in preparation of snowstorms. SDOT plows more than 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit routes. It does not plow every road, but it will work to keep major ones clear. Officials with SDOT suggest staying off the roads if possible.

"Use transit whenever possible, avoid driving as much as possible and also talk to your neighbors and be prepared to clear the sidewalks and curb ramps around your neighborhood," said Morgan.

The City of Tacoma is also preparing spaces for people that may not have a space to stay warm. Various warming centers have been activated, and the Lighthouse Activity Center is available for people of all ages, and will be open until Christmas Eve from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. For a full list of emergency weather shelters available in Pierce County, click here.

For a list of cold weather shelters in King County, click here.