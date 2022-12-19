Widespread lowland snow expected tonight in Seattle, Everett through Tuesday

Snow accumulations of 1-4 inches are expected by Tuesday evening.

SEATTLE — There will be a brief break from the snow with only spotty snow flurries around western Washington this morning.

That begins to change later Monday evening and continues throughout Tuesday. Widespread lowland snow is expected from this front.

Accumulations are possible that could disrupt travel in some areas.

Snow timeline

Only spotty snow showers and flurries are expected throughout the morning hours into the early afternoon for the Puget Sound lowlands.

Monday afternoon

Quickly on the heels of Sunday's snow, the next weather-maker arrives later this afternoon with light snow or a light rain/snow mixture developing over the southwest interior and south Sound by mid-afternoon Monday for areas including Chehalis, Olympia and Tacoma.

Monday evening

The snow slowly spreads north towards central Sound and the Cascade foothill communities in King and Snohomish counties by dinner time or just thereafter, including Seattle, Bellevue and Everett.

Monday night

Snow spreads north across the Olympic Peninsula, north Sound and the northwest interior Monday night.

Tuesday morning

Overnight into Tuesday morning, the lowland snow becomes widespread across Puget Sound with areas from Olympia, Tacoma, Seattle, Everett, Mount Vernon and Bellingham getting seeing snow.

By mid-morning on Tuesday, the weather-maker pulls in milder air into the southwest interior and south Sound. The milder air will boost temperatures above freezing for Chehalis, Olympia and Tacoma, changing the snow over to a rain/snow mixture then eventually rain by later Tuesday morning.

At this time, it appears the rain/snow line will stay just south of downtown Seattle, closer to the King/Pierce County line. This rain/snow line will need to be closely monitored as it will have significant impacts on potential accumulations.

Tuesday afternoon

The rain or rain/snow mixture will continue into the afternoon hours south of downtown Seattle with all snow north of Seattle.

By Tuesday evening, the snow begins to depart the Puget Sound lowlands with only spotty lingering snow showers Tuesday night near central Puget Sound extending west toward the northern Olympic Peninsula.

Accumulations: Lowlands

Widespread lowland accumulations of 1-4 inches are expected by Tuesday evening. Areas farther south and near water see lighter accumulations of up to one inch with areas farther north and the higher hilltops seeing closer to four inches.

The favored areas to see higher accumulations include the Cascade foothill communities of King and Snohomish counties, north of Seattle near Everett and across the northern Olympic Peninsula.

Accumulated snow near Tacoma and Olympia from Monday night could melt as the snow transitions to rain. If the rain/snow line shifts farther north into downtown Seattle, this will drastically reduce potential snow accumulations for the Seattle metro area.

Accumulations will be enough to impact travel, especially in the hillier communities, on secondary roadways, and on elevated roads, bridges and overpasses.

Accumulations: Mountains

The Cascade passes will see up to two feet of snow Monday night through Tuesday. Pass conditions will likely be dangerous so check the pass conditions before venturing out over the mountains.