5 things to know this Monday

We've had 48 consecutive days without measurable rain at Sea-Tac Airport as of Saturday, one of the longest dry stretches the area has ever seen.

Some areas did receive a trace on Saturday, but it wasn't a measurable amount.

The record dry stretch goes to the summer of 2017 with 55 consecutive days without measurable rain. Read more

The highly contagious Delta variant seems to be triggering some people to get a COVID-19 vaccination who had previously been hesitating.

In Pierce County, it's too early for hard data, but workers at local clinics say they've seen more people coming in. Read more

Tenants in Washington must begin paying rent in full, pay reduced rent negotiated with a landlord or actively seek rental assistance starting Aug. 1 per the state's eviction moratorium bridge.

The federal eviction moratorium expired on July 31 after the Supreme Court prevented the Biden administration from extending it further. Housing advocates fear the end of the moratorium could force millions across the nation into homelessness within the coming weeks.

In Washington state, tenants still have a few protections that prevent landlords from evicting them even if they can't pay rent. Read more

UW Medicine says doctors at Harborview Medical Center have treated twice as many gunshot wound victims this July compared with two years ago.

The hospital treated 26 gunshot victims in July 2019, 48 in July 2020, and 55 so far this month, as of July 30. Read more

What happens to your ballot after you drop it off at a voting center or a ballot box?

Because Washington is a mail-in voting state, ballots are sorted and processed in batches. Read more

