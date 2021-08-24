Parents urge Seattle Public Schools to move lunchtime outdoors to curb virus spread

SPS says about a quarter of its school have purchased large tents, so some students can eat outdoors, where COVID-19 is less likely to spread.

SEATTLE — About a quarter of Seattle Public Schools (SPS) have purchased large tents so some students can eat their lunches outdoors, where COVID-19 is less likely to spread, the district said, Tuesday.

Parents have been circulating a petition, urging the district to make outdoor meals standard at all schools when kids return on Sept. 9.

“We have two weeks until school begins, and time is tight, but we've seen SPS adjust plans quickly in the past, and we have confidence we can do so again,” the petition says.

SPS leaders answered parents’ questions during a virtual health and safety meeting, Tuesday.

“We are currently asking all school leaders to review their lunch plans and determine additional ways to extend indoor physical distancing between students to the maximum extent possible,” said Dr. Sarah Pritchett, assistant deputy superintendent.

She said each school layout is unique and schools are developing their own meals plans, including the use of classrooms, outdoor covered areas, tents, gyms and common spaces.

Indoor precautions include spacing kids out, staggering their seating, making sure they’re facing the same direction, improving ventilation and assigning seating, she said.

“We are going to work very hard to keep your children safe while they’re in our school buildings,” said Carri Campbell, SPS chief of Public Affairs.

An SPS spokesperson said the district would provide families with more information on mealtime precautions on Thursday.

“These are solvable problems,” said Gabriel Scheer, who has two children in Seattle Public Schools.

He said bars and restaurants figured out how to keep diners safe during the pandemic, using tents and heaters.