Police respond to shooting in Seattle’s Squire Park neighborhood

Seattle police asked the public to avoid the area near the 1400 block of East Yesler Way for a shooting investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Seattle’s Squire Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of East Yesler Way, which is near the intersection of East Yesler Way and 14th Avenue. The Seattle Police Department tweeted just before 5:20 a.m. that officers “initially responded for reports of shots fired in the area.”

All eastbound and westbound lanes of East Yesler Way are blocked between 12th Avenue South and 17th Avenue South due to police activity, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The scene is still active, and police are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

Officer-Involved Shooting in the 1400 block of East Yesterday Way. Police initially responded for reports of shots fired in the area. Still an active scene, please stay out of the area. More information to come, PIO will provide details when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.