Police respond to shooting in Seattle’s Squire Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Seattle’s Squire Park neighborhood early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred on the 1400 block of East Yesler Way, which is near the intersection of East Yesler Way and 14th Avenue. The Seattle Police Department tweeted just before 5:20 a.m. that officers “initially responded for reports of shots fired in the area.”
All eastbound and westbound lanes of East Yesler Way are blocked between 12th Avenue South and 17th Avenue South due to police activity, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
The scene is still active, and police are asking the public to stay out of the area at this time.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
